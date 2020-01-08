Former Santa Ana College instructor charged with molesting 15-year old high school student

A former Santa Ana College instructor has been charged with molesting a 15-year old high school student.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A former Santa Ana College instructor has been charged with molesting a 15-year old high school student.

George Moreno, 59, was arrested and has been charged with four felony counts of lewd acts. He faces a maximum sentence of five years if convicted. He was released from the Orange County Jail after posting $50,000 bail.

Moreno of Cherry Valley is currently a welding instructor at Alessandro High School in Hemet.

The district attorney's office said Moreno taught across schools in Southern California including in Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties and there may be more victims.

The incident was reported In August 2019. A woman reported to Santa Ana police that she had been sexually molested by Moreno in 2015, when she was 15 years old. The student was taking his welding class in 2015.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
