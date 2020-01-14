Former Sheriff Baca likely heading to prison after U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear case

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man who once oversaw the country's largest jail system is now likely heading behind bars.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has lost what is expected to be his last bid to stay out of prison.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal.

Baca was convicted in 2017 for obstruction of an FBI investigation into abuse at county jails, and sentenced to three years in prison.

He has been free while appealing that verdict.

But the high court's refusal to hear his case means he is likely out of options.

Now, it is up to a judge in Los Angeles to set a date for Baca to surrender and begin serving his sentence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentlee bacau.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
Cheetos dust now has an official name - 'Cheetle'
16-year-old Whittier girl died from accidental drug overdose
OC's 1st flu death of season reported
Show More
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Attorneys in Conception boat disaster blame owner, captain
Couple celebrates 68 years of marriage
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
More TOP STORIES News