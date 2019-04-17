Former teachers at Downers Grove, Illinois day care accused of force-feeding children

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- Three former teachers at a Downers Grove day care have been accused of force-feeding solid food to two children.

The workers held the children's mouths closed and tilted their heads back as they cried at the Little People Learning Center, Downers Grove police said.

Stephanie Radke, 24, of Bolingbrook; Mariah Flemister, 19, of Bolingbrook and Maura Healy, 28, of Franklin Park have each been charged with battery and endangering the life or health of a child.

All three women were fired in January when the allegations surfaced.
