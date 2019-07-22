Mother of former UCLA player Tyler Honeycutt suing L.A. for negligence in son's death

Police say 27-year-old Tyler Honeycutt killed himself at the end of a barricade in a Sherman Oaks home last year.
His mother, Liza Stazel, filed a lawsuit with L.A.'s Superior Court last week. She is claiming negligence, saying the L.A. Police Department failed to de-escalate the situation and get her son medical care.
RELATED: Bodycam footage shows tense Sherman Oaks standoff before former UCLA basketball player takes his life
Honeycutt played for UCLA and was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2011.