Mother of former UCLA player Tyler Honeycutt suing L.A. for negligence in son's death

Newly released video shows the moments before officers said a former UCLA basketball player, Tyler Honeycutt, took his own life in Sherman Oaks.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mother of a former University of California, Los Angeles basketball player is suing the city of L.A.Police say 27-year-old Tyler Honeycutt killed himself at the end of a barricade in a Sherman Oaks home last year.His mother, Liza Stazel, filed a lawsuit with L.A.'s Superior Court last week. She is claiming negligence, saying the L.A. Police Department failed to de-escalate the situation and get her son medical care.Honeycutt played for UCLA and was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2011.