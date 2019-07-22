Mother of former UCLA player Tyler Honeycutt suing L.A. for negligence in son's death

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mother of a former University of California, Los Angeles basketball player is suing the city of L.A.

Police say 27-year-old Tyler Honeycutt killed himself at the end of a barricade in a Sherman Oaks home last year.

His mother, Liza Stazel, filed a lawsuit with L.A.'s Superior Court last week. She is claiming negligence, saying the L.A. Police Department failed to de-escalate the situation and get her son medical care.

RELATED: Bodycam footage shows tense Sherman Oaks standoff before former UCLA basketball player takes his life

EMBED More News Videos

Newly released video shows the moments before officers said a former UCLA basketball player, Tyler Honeycutt, took his own life in Sherman Oaks.



Honeycutt played for UCLA and was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2011.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sherman oakslos angeleslos angeles countysan fernando valleybarricaded mansuicidenbaofficer involved shootinglawsuitbasketballucla bruins
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Former UCLA player dead after Sherman Oaks barricade
Former NBA player barricaded in Sherman Oaks house
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire erupts at 99 Cents Only store in Culver City
Victorville Caltrans sign displays 'Trump 2020' message
L.A. County to start upgrades on water system for Compton, Willowbrook
5 new types of strawberries developed by UC Davis
Pomona: 1 fatally shot as partygoers return to park-and-ride
Tesla driver hits CA couple in crosswalk, killing husband
LAPD investigating 'suspicious death' of man in Venice
Show More
John Paul Stevens' colleagues pay respects in Supreme Court ceremony
Injured hiker airlifted from trail near Angeles Crest Highway
Trader Joe's shooting: Mely Corado remembered 1 year later
Bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village released
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
More TOP STORIES News