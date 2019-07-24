Ole Miss student from Fort Worth arrested for murder after classmate was found dead near campus

OXFORD, Mississippi -- A student from Fort Worth has been arrested in connection with the death of a fellow classmate at Ole Miss.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Alexandria Kostial.

Her body was found 30 miles from the University of Mississippi campus Saturday.



Investigators haven't said how, or if the students knew each other.

Theesfeld was booked into the Lafayette County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippicollege studentscrimewoman shotarrestmurderstudent arrestedwoman killedstudent diescollegestudent safetyu.s. & worldcollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family desperate for answers in killing of Granada Hills woman
Police search for man accused in sexual assault attempt near UCLA
3 charged in caught-on-camera brawl at Disneyland's Toontown
Deputy, pedestrian injured after multi-vehicle crash in Bellflower
Rialto warehouse catches fire, triggers fireworks to go off at once
Expedited deportations: Expert explains what they are, what to do
Woman on motorized scooter pulled by car on Santa Clarita street
Show More
Cerritos boy's stolen bike replaced by Walmart, sheriff's deputies
DMV offices closing Wednesday for training
60 Freeway closure will impact IE businesses, drivers
Mother, boyfriend charged in strangling death of newborn baby in Oxnard
Broguiere's Dairy has closed its doors
More TOP STORIES News