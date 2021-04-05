Simi Valley fire: Firefighters stop forward progress of 23-acre brush fire

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters say they have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that burned 23 acres in Simi Valley on Sunday.The Westwood Fire was burning on the northern edge of the city just west of Chivo Canyon.The Ventura County Fire Department sent two helicopters and two air tankers in addition to engines on the ground.There were no evacuations in place point and no injuries were reported.By around 6:40 p.m. the Ventura County Fire Department reported forward progress was stopped and the fire was 90% contained. Firefighters were remaining on the scene overnight mopping up and securing the line.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.