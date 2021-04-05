Simi Valley fire: Firefighters stop forward progress of 23-acre brush fire

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

25-acre brush fire burning in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters say they have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that burned 23 acres in Simi Valley on Sunday.

The Westwood Fire was burning on the northern edge of the city just west of Chivo Canyon.

The Ventura County Fire Department sent two helicopters and two air tankers in addition to engines on the ground.

There were no evacuations in place point and no injuries were reported.

By around 6:40 p.m. the Ventura County Fire Department reported forward progress was stopped and the fire was 90% contained. Firefighters were remaining on the scene overnight mopping up and securing the line.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
simi valleyventura countybrush firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who lost 3 family members in Orange mass shooting speaks out
Griffith Park reopens after closure for exceeding capacity
Vaccine passport: Here are places you may need one in the future
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title
Riverside's 'oldest living general' celebrates 107th birthday
Neighbors of fatally stabbed Beverly Grove man hold vigil, stage protest
Woman fatally stabbed while walking her dogs in Riverside
Show More
Rapper DMX in 'grave condition' in hospital: Attorney
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Marijuana growing operation burned in South LA fire
How long does vaccine protection last?
Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions: Sources
More TOP STORIES News