Foster child suspected of being abducted by mother in Carson found safe, authorities say

Dylan Kostenko, 8, is shown in a photo provided by authorities.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
A foster child authorities believed was abducted by his mother was found safe, and his mom was taken into custody Thursday.

Authorities said Dylan Kostenko, 8, had been picked up from his school in Carson on Wednesday by his biological mother, Dariia, who was only allowed supervised visits.

On Thursday, Dariia was with her boyfriend at a hotel and saw a press conference regarding Dylan's suspected abduction, according to authorities. Her boyfriend then walked Dylan over to a nearby police station.

She was found on foot in the area by sheriff's deputies and taken into custody.
