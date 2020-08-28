Foster Farms plant in Merced County shut down amid uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak, 8 deaths

FRESNO, Calif. -- Merced County health officials announced on Thursday they are shutting down the Foster Farms facility in Livingston due to an uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak.

So far, 358 of the employees at the facility have tested positive and eight of its employees have died because of the coronavirus.

Merced County health officials say the facility is a hotspot for the virus in the county and a source of large proportion of the area's COVID-related deaths.

According to a statement released by the county, for Foster Farms employees, the case fatality rate is 2.2% while it's 1.3% for the rest of Merced County.

The outbreak started back on June 29th and the county says that it made trips to the facility and issued two formal directives to the company, ordering it to increase testing and implement safety measures.

However, it says those directives were not followed and spread of the coronavirus has continued, leading to the order to close.

Authorities have ordered it to close until the outbreaks are under control and it can reopen safely.

Merced County says it has been working with state health officials and Foster Farms to try to keep the essential food production line open, but could not reach an agreement.

In a statement, California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra supported the closure.

"If we're going to keep food on our tables during this pandemic, we must do a better job of protecting the essential workers who are putting it there. That means standing up for the people in our poultry facilities, agricultural fields, meat processing plants, restaurants, grocery stores, and more. Foster Farms' poultry operation in Livingston, California has experienced an alarming spread of COVID-19 among its workers. Nobody can ignore the facts: It's time to hit the reset button on Foster Farms' Livingston plant."
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters plaster LAPD chief's home with anti-police flyers
Trump accepts Republican nomination at the 2020 RNC
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
LA County Metro proposal would eliminate fares on buses, trains
Suspect in custody, one outstanding after chase in the San Fernando Valley
New 1 carb, low calorie tortilla created at San Fernando factory
Video shows LAPD mow down protester who had hands up
Show More
56 arrested in crimes during George Floyd protests in LA
SoCal doctors deliver baby while mother in coma
7 things we've learned about COVID-19 in the last 7 months
This $5 rapid test is a potential game-changer in COVID-19 testing
NBA players decide to resume, but games postponed in 4 sports
More TOP STORIES News