Couple who cared for murdered toddler says foster system failed him

EMBED </>More Videos

The foster parents who cared for a toddler that was later murdered are hoping for change in the foster care system.

LARGO, Fla. --
The Florida couple who cared for a 2-year-old boy who was left to die, allegedly by his own mother, says the foster care system failed him.

Jordan Belliveau stayed with Sam and Juliet Warren from January 2017 to May 31 of this year. He was then returned to his mother, Charisse Stinson, following a court order.

Jordan and Stinson were at the center of an Amber Alert on Sunday when it was initially believed they went missing after being offered a ride from a stranger.

On Wednesday, Stinson was arrested and later charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in Jordan's death. According to authorities, Stinson was charged after Jordan's body was found in a wooded area.

An arrest affidavit filed by Largo Police states that Stinson admitted to striking her child "in a moment of frustration," causing him to hit his head against a wall in their home.

Police said Jordan's condition worsened through the night and he began to have seizures, but instead of seeking medical help, Stinson took the child to the woods and left him to die.

She then hit herself to create injuries that made it appear as if she had a conflict with a stranger.

The Warrens are now calling for changes to the foster care system after Jordan's murder.

"Jordan was failed by the system. He was failed by many people who would have protected him but didn't," Sam told WFLA.

The Warrens say they watched Jordan grow into a toddler while he was at their home. They're now hanging onto the precious moments they had with him.

"He wasn't just the boy on the Amber Alert. He learned to roll over in our house. I remember my mom helping him learn to crawl. Jordan learned to walk and talk in our family," Sam said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfoster careamber alertchild deathchild killedmother chargedFlorida
Top Stories
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock falls 9 percent
Man accused of kidnapping boy, molesting him in Signal Hill
3 hospitalized after overdosing at Glendale home
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
Juvenile stolen-car suspect smashes into parked cars in Monrovia
VIDEO: Bed bugs crawl all over bus seat
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Show More
Sylmar deadly shooting suspect sought
VIDEO: Hostage disarms gunman before officer-involved shooting
Tustin man accused of trying to expose himself to girl in park bathroom
Goop to pay $145K in penalties over claims its vaginal eggs improve health
Burt Reynolds fans, Hollywood stars mourn loss of legendary actor
More News