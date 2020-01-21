Armed sexual assault suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Fountain Valley, police say

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed child sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Fountain Valley Monday night, police said.Santa Ana police say they were conducting a follow-up investigation for a case of child sexual molestation at an apartment complex in the 10300 block of La Hacienda Avenue at about 11:20 p.m.While attempting to make contact, the suspect fled from officers and a physical struggle ensued. That's when officers noticed that the suspect had a handgun and the officer-involved shooting occurred.The suspect was transported to a hospital after being shot and later died. A weapon was recovered at the scene.No officers were injured in the shooting.The suspect has not been identified.