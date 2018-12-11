France hunts terror suspect who attacked Christmas market

EMBED </>More Videos

France is hunting for a suspected extremist who sprayed gunfire near the famous Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, killing three and wounding at least 11.

STRASBOURG, France --
France is hunting for a suspected extremist who sprayed gunfire near the famous Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, killing three and wounding at least 11.

The government raised the security alert level and sent police reinforcements to Strasbourg where some 250 security forces are searching for the assailant.

The attacker is a 29-year-old with a police record in France and neighboring Germany who had been flagged for extremism. A terrorism investigation was opened.

While authorities urged people in the area to stay inside, Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries told BFM television Wednesday that "life must go on" so that the city doesn't cede to a "terrorist who is trying to disrupt our way of life."

Strasbourg is considered one of Europe's capitals. It's home to the European Parliament.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfranceattackfatal shooting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Severely abused dog found dumped in trash in Long Beach
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
LA City Council OKs Venice homeless shelter
VIDEO: Porch pirate caught on camera stealing video doorbell
Milo, dog thrown off Hollywood roof, slowly recovering
Nassar survivors call for Congress to investigate USOC, USA Gymnastics
Man arrested with loaded gun, ammo at OC park, police say
Pasadena students create art piece to spark dialogue on immigration
Show More
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
Homemade porn, photos of nude women found in former USC doctor's storage unit
Personal trainer advocates faith as part of a successful fitness program
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Deputy charged with manslaughter for 2016 Norwalk shooting
More News