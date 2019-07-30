Freak car crash sends construction site worker plummeting more than 20 feet into hole

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver slammed into a construction site in Anaheim, sending a worker plummeting more than 20 feet into a hole.It happened after 10:30 p.m. Monday near Ball Road and State College Boulevard.It appears the driver crashed into machinery, which threw the worker down the hole.Search and rescue crews lowered a stretcher to rescue the worker who was rushed to the hospital.Police detained the driver about a block from the crash scene.