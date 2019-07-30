Freak car crash sends construction site worker plummeting more than 20 feet into hole

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver slammed into a construction site in Anaheim, sending a worker plummeting more than 20 feet into a hole.

It happened after 10:30 p.m. Monday near Ball Road and State College Boulevard.

It appears the driver crashed into machinery, which threw the worker down the hole.

Search and rescue crews lowered a stretcher to rescue the worker who was rushed to the hospital.

Police detained the driver about a block from the crash scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countycar accidentconstructionconstruction accidentfreak accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monrovia kidnapping suspect in custody after standoff in DTLA
Gov. Newsom signs bill on presidential tax returns
San Diego Zoo's southern white rhino makes history
DUI suspect smashes into gates of OC jail complex
Simi Valley official facing threats after posting advice for immigrants
Relatives gather to identify 57 victims killed Brazil prison riot
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Show More
Eyewitness This: Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' breaks record for number of weeks at No. 1
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex's mother, daughter
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
More TOP STORIES News