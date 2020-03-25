Coronavirus: Arcadia family lends helping hand to seniors by providing essential supplies for free

A family in Arcadia set up a table outside their house, stacked with toilet paper, water, toothpaste and other necessities. There was also a sign that read, "Free for Seniors." The table is meant to help the older community during the coronavirus crisis.
Bay says he was so moved, he went home and added more items to the table.
This is just one example of neighbors helping neighbors get through these challenging times.
