Advocacy agencies confront crisis of anti-Asian hate by offering free legal services

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new initiative offers free legal services to victims of anti-Asian hate. It's a way to combat the rise in hate crimes that often go unreported: disturbing videos showing men and women of Asian descent getting beaten and harassed."We see these incidents are escalating both in terms of the quantity as well as the level of violence. I was contacted in one week about three Asian Americans who had been killed," said Connie Chung Joe, CEO, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Los Angeles.Local advocacy and justice agencies are working to confront the crisis of anti-Asian hate in America by helping those who have been victimized."Our target community right now are Asian immigrants who often face more language and cultural barriers and often can be more vulnerable to attacks, such as our seniors," said Joe.Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles announced a newly formed initiative to offer free legal services to victims of anti- Asian hate. Without this alliance, services have cost victims tens of thousands of dollars. Sadly, the evidence shows there is great need for this in the AAPI community."Their children have to endure it, all kinds of racial epithets and alike and therefore we have to stand against that at every single opportunity," said Mark Ridley Thomas, Councilman 10th District, Los Angeles.Many times, these crimes go unreported. If you have fallen victim to severe acts of violence or hate, you are encouraged to reach out to Asian Americans Advancing Justice- Los Angeles."We can answer your calls in language," said Joe. "And we can also help provide the support that you need."