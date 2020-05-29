Business

Costco poised to begin offering free samples again in June, CFO says

By CNN
ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- Costco members have something to look forward to -- the return of free samples, according to a CNN report.

The warehouse club stopped offering free samples of food items in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

That free food is extremely popular among some members.

Costco's CFO said on an earnings call Thursday that those samples are coming back in mid-June, but wouldn't say exactly how.

He did say it won't be like the old way, where members were allowed to pluck the samples from a tray.

It's also unclear how shoppers will be able to eat that free food.

Costco requires everyone in its warehouses to wear masks.
