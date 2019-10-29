Free Uber rides to and from wildfire evacuation centers in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rideshare company, Uber, is offering free rides to and/or from the evacuation centers set up for those who were impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County.
This special service is available for the evacuation centers listed below:
Westwood Recreation Center
1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard
Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center
14201 Huston Street
Stoner Recreation Center
1835 Stoner Avenue
Cheviot Hills Recreation Center
2551 Motor Avenue
To redeem this offer, users should enter the promo code CALFIRERELIEF19 in the payment section of the app.
This form of relief is valid for two trips, up to $20 per trip on UberX and UberXL through midnight on November 7, 2019, the company says.
Uber is also offering this special service to fire victims in Sonoma County.
