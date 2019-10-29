Free Uber rides to and from wildfire evacuation centers in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rideshare company, Uber, is offering free rides to and/or from the evacuation centers set up for those who were impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles County.This special service is available for the evacuation centers listed below:Westwood Recreation Center1350 South Sepulveda BoulevardVan Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center14201 Huston StreetStoner Recreation Center1835 Stoner AvenueCheviot Hills Recreation Center2551 Motor AvenueTo redeem this offer, users should enter the promo code CALFIRERELIEF19 in the payment section of the app.This form of relief is valid for two trips, up to $20 per trip on UberX and UberXL through midnight on November 7, 2019, the company says.Uber is also offering this special service to fire victims in Sonoma County.