'Kickoff to Christmas' coming back to Freeform this November with holiday classics, Disney favorites

Get ready to deck the halls all November long with "Kickoff to Christmas" on Freeform! As soon as the network wraps up its 31 Nights of Halloween programming, Freeform will gear up for a month full of holiday fun.During its annual " Kickoff to Christmas " event, Freeform will air fan-favorite winter and holiday movies like "Frozen," "Home Alone," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas." This year's lineup also includes the Freeform premieres of "Incredibles 2," "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2," "Minions" and "Despicable Me 3."Here's the full lineup of "Kickoff To Christmas" programming as it was announced on Oct. 12. All times are listed below for the Eastern/Pacific time zones:7:30 a.m. - "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"10:05 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"12:05 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)2:10 p.m. - "The Game Plan"4:50 p.m. - "Matilda"6:55 p.m. - "Frozen" (Disney Animated)9:25 p.m. - "Coco" (Disney-Pixar)11:55 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"12:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"2:05 p.m. - "Matilda"4:10 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"7:25 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"11:00 a.m. - "The Hunger Games"2:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"5:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"8:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"12:00 a.m. - "Stealing Christmas"10:30 a.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"1:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"4:00 p.m. - "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010)6:30 p.m. - "Frozen" (Disney Animated)9:00 p.m. - "Shrek"12:00 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"10:30 a.m. - "The Simpsons"5:00 p.m. - "Shrek"7:00 p.m. - "Hercules" (Disney Animated)9:00 p.m. - "Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)12:00 a.m. - "Early Man"10:30 a.m. - "Boxtrolls"12:30 p.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)2:30 p.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"4:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"6:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"9:00 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"7:00 a.m. - "Boxtrolls"9:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)11:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"1:05 p.m. - "Prancer Returns"3:10 p.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"5:15 p.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" - Freeform Premiere7:20 p.m. - "Minions" - Freeform Premiere9:25 p.m. - "Despicable Me 3" - Freeform Premiere11:30 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)7:00 a.m. - "The Mistle-tones"9:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"11:00 a.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"1:05 p.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"3:10 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"4:50 p.m. - "Minions"6:55 p.m. - "Despicable Me 3"9:00 p.m. - "Zootopia" (Disney Animated)11:30 p.m. - "A Wrinkle in Time" (2018) - Freeform Premiere12:00 p.m. - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"2:00 p.m. - "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010)4:30 p.m. - "Alice in Wonderland" (2010) (Live Action)7:00 p.m. - "Tarzan" (Disney Animated)9:00 p.m. - "Shrek"12:00 a.m. - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"11:30 a.m. - "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"2:05 p.m. - "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)4:10 p.m. - "Chicken Little" (Disney Animated)6:15 p.m. - "Shrek"8:20 p.m. - "Wonder"12:00 a.m. - "A Cinderella Story"10:30 a.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"1:00 p.m. - "Wonder"3:30 p.m. - "A Cinderella Story"5:30 p.m. - "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"8:00 p.m. - "The Simpsons"12:00 a.m. - "A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits"1:30 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)3:30 p.m. -"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"5:30 p.m. - "Mary Poppins" (1964)8:30 p.m. - "Christopher Robin" (2018) - Freeform Premiere12:00 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"1:30 p.m. - "Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2"3:30 p.m. - "The Goonies"6:00 p.m. - "The Parent Trap" (1998)9:00 p.m. - "The Secret Life of Pets" - Freeform Premiere12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"7:00 a.m. - "The Goonies"9:35 a.m. - "The Simpsons"12:35 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol" (2009)2:40 p.m. - "Lilo & Stitch" (Disney Animated)4:40 p.m. - "The Secret Life of Pets"6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"11:55 p.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"7:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)9:05 a.m. - "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"11:10 a.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"1:15 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"4:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"8:05 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"10:45 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"11:30 a.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"3:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"5:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"8:30 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"12:00 a.m. - "The Mistle-tones"10:30 a.m. - "Holiday in Handcuffs"12:30 p.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"3:00 p.m. - "The Intern"5:30 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"8:00 p.m. - "Love Actually"12:00 a.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"11:30 a.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"1:30 p.m. - "The Intern"4:00 p.m. - "Love Actually"7:00 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)9:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol" (2009)12:00 a.m. - "A Cinderella Story"12:00 p.m. - "Turkey Drop"2:00 p.m. - "A Cinderella Story"4:00 p.m. - "The Princess Bride"6:30 p.m. - "Matilda"8:30 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)12:00 a.m. - "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie" - Freeform Premiere10:30 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"12:35 p.m.-"Matilda"2:40 p.m. - "Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs"4:45 p.m. - "Hercules" (Disney Animated)6:50 p.m. - "Minions"8:55 p.m. - "Despicable Me 3"12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"7:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"9:10 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"10:45 a.m. - "The Simpsons"12:15 p.m. - "Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs"2:20 p.m. - "Bolt" (Disney Animated)4:30 p.m. - "Minions"6:40 p.m. - "Despicable Me 3"8:45 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)11:25 p.m. - "Shrek"1:30 a.m. - "Scared Shrekless"7:00 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"8:30 a.m. - "The Simpsons"10:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)12:00 p.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel2:00 p.m. - "Shrek"4:05 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"11:55 p.m. - "Black Nativity" - Freeform Premiere"11:00 a.m. - "E.T. the Extra Terrestial"1:40 p.m. - "The Princess Bride"4:10 p.m. - "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"6:50 p.m. - "Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)8:55 p.m. - "The Secret Life of Pets"12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"11:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"12:00 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)2:00 p.m. - "The Goonies"4:30 p.m. - "The Game Plan"7:00 p.m. - "The Secret Life of Pets"9:00 p.m. - "Shrek"12:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"10:30 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"12:30 p.m. - "The Goonies"3:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"5:00 p.m. - "Penguins of Madagascar" - Freeform Premiere7:00 p.m. - "Shrek"9:00 p.m. - "Tangled" (Disney Animated)12:00 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"7:00 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"10:30 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"12:00 p.m. - "Penguins of Madagascar"2:00 p.m. - "Pocahontas" (Disney Animated)4:00 p.m. - "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone"8:30 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"12:00 a.m. - "Matilda"10:30 a.m. - "Matilda"12:30 p.m. - "Jingle All The Way 2"2:30 p.m. - "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)4:30 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"6:00 p.m. - "Ratatouille" (Disney-Pixar)8:30 p.m. - "Zootopia" (Disney Animated)12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"7:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)9:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"11:05 a.m. - "The Simpsons"11:35 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)1:40 p.m. - "The Parent Trap" (1998)4:50 p.m. - "Cinderella" (2015) (Live Action)7:20 p.m. - "Moana" (Disney Animated)9:50 p.m. - "Beauty and the Beast" (1991) (Disney Animated)11:55 p.m. - "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" - Freeform Premiere7:00 a.m. - "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"9:10 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"11:20 a.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"1:25 p.m. - "Matilda"3:30 p.m. - "Cinderella" (2015) (Live Action)6:00 p.m. - "The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)8:40 p.m. - "Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar) - Freeform Premiere11:20 p.m. - "The Goonies"7:00 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"10:30 a.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"12:30 p.m. - "A Cinderella Story"2:35 p.m. - "The Goonies"5:10 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"6:50 p.m. - "Up" (Disney-Pixar)8:55 p.m. - "Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)12:00 a.m. - "Snow"