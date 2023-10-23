Freelance Sports Writer/Producer

ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an experienced freelance sports producer and writer to produce sports segments and longer sports shows. This is a unique opportunity to join one of the top stations in the country in a market with multiple pro teams in every sport, along with big name colleges, high schools, and more!

We are looking for someone who is dialed in to the Southern California sports scene and can help our stellar team get even better. The ideal candidate will be able to line produce and booth sports segments and full-length sports shows, write scripts, edit video, and order graphics. We are also looking for someone who is comfortable jumping over to the news side of things and writing for newscasts as well.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

Write and produce sports segments and sports shows

Edit video, create graphics, and booth segments and shows

Work with anchors, reporters, editors, directors, and others to shape stories and sportscasts.

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of two years experience covering and producing sports

Ability to work quickly and under continuous deadlines required.

Scheduling flexibility and willingness to work weekends, late nights, overnights, and holidays a must.

Knowledge of Southern California sports teams

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of Dalet, line producing, non-linear editing, Ross Expression, and touch-screen technology all pluses

Willingness to write for newscasts as well as sports

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

The pay rate for this NABET Union role in Glendale, CA is $22.00 to $33.50 per hour, which follows the pay scale agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience, among other factors. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.