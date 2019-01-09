Woman survives freak accident when freeway sign crushes her car

EMBED </>More Videos

Freeway sign suddenly falls, crashing down on car below

MELBOURNE, Australia --
Terrifying moments on an Australian freeway were captured on camera.

Dash-cam video captured the moment a freeway sign crushed a moving car in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The car's roof caved in, injuring the 53-year-old driver. She was taken to the hospital with neck injuries. She is expected to survive.

Transportation officials say they checked the sign the day before and had no idea this was going to happen.

Crews are now double checking similar signs.

SEE ALSO: Woman blames flips-flops for bizarre crash
EMBED More News Videos

Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidentcar accidentcaught on camerau.s. & world
Top Stories
Sexual assault caught on video at OC bus stop; suspect sought
Suspect wounded in Redondo Beach officer-involved shooting
13-year-old girl reported missing in Irvine
Trump addresses nation on border security, shutdown
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
Jury to decide if Mongols must forfeit logo
New Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco takes office
Mother of murder victim Joseph McStay testifies in trial
Show More
CA could be 1st state to discourage use of paper receipts
Experts say too much variety may be dieter's downfall
Newsom calls for boost in fight against wildfires
Residents, business owners protest large rent increases in Inglewood
Chicago attorney asks for possible victims to come forward to open R. Kelly investigation
More News