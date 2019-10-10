Fremont High School on lockdown after reports of a shooting near the South LA school

Multiple police units responded to the incident at 78th Street and Towne Avenue.
There were no injuries reported. It was unknown if any arrests were made.
Both schools were on lockdown.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
