Fremont High School on lockdown after reports of a shooting near the South LA school

LAPD advised shots fired in the area of Fremont HS. Multiple units are on scene. LASPD is on scene at Fremont HS and Hope Continuation HS. Both schools are on lockdown. Follow for updates... — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) October 10, 2019

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Police responded to reports of a shooting near Fremont High School and Hope Continuation High School in South Los Angeles Thursday morning, according to Los Angeles School Police.Multiple police units responded to the incident at 78th Street and Towne Avenue.There were no injuries reported. It was unknown if any arrests were made.Both schools were on lockdown.