Friend of Samuel Woodward says 'I remember some occasional angry outbursts'

A childhood friend of Samuel Woodward spoke about him after the 20-year-old appeared in court Friday. (KABC)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
A childhood friend of Samuel Woodward spoke about him moments after the 20-year-old appeared in court Friday.

"More to himself, I remember some occasional angry outbursts," the friend said.

Woodward is accused of stabbing his former classmate, 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein to death in January.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Borrego Park in Lake Forest.

The friend says the tight-knit Newport Beach community they grew up in was shaken by Woodward's arrest.

"Nothing really happens there other than kids go through the school, go to CDM (Corona del Mar High School) then off to college. No one really expects to see someone from that community behind bars," the friend said.

During the short appearance, Woodward looked toward his parents in the audience several times.

The judge continued the hearing to June 14. Bail for Woodward remains at $5 million.

The hearing comes days after more than 2,500 people came to pay tribute to Bernstein and encourage others to "Blaze it forward."

RELATED: Memorial honors slain OC student Blaze Bernstein, calls for acts of kindness in his name

Jeanne Pepper Bernstein spoke about her son Blaze's legacy at a public tribute in Costa Mesa on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

