Friends helping Lakewood woman burned in fire

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --For Terry Christensen the fire was devastating.
Her brother was killed in the overnight fire along with her two dogs.
Christensen was pulled from the flames by neighbors.
Two weeks later she is still in the hospital and friends are worried about what awaits her when she comes home.
Tammy Perdono works with Christensen at Southern California Edison.
If you would like to help a go fund me page has been set up under "helping-terry-christensen".
"I have never seen her this vulnerable. She is a strong lady and she has helped me out in so many ways,"
Christensen has no immediate family left in the area and that's why Tammy and some other friends from work are trying to help.
They have started a GoFundMe account to help her out.
Carmen Martinez has worked with Terry for years.
"When she is fully aware and awake we want things to be taken care of," she said.
Christensen suffered burns to her arms and throat and she could be in the hospital for several more weeks.
And when she is released friends worry the 51 year old won't be able to return to work. It will be a difficult recovery and co-workers insist they will do what they can to be there for their friend in any way they can.