Friends say Alexis Sharkey was worried about her safety and broke down during trip

By Steve Campion
HOUSTON -- Police in Houston, Texas are handling calls from across the nation as the story of Alexis Sharkey's death continues to be shared all over America.

Our sister station, KTRK-TV, learned homicide detectives asked some of those close to the case not to talk about it publicly as they launch a probe into Sharkey's life and death.

KTRK has also learned investigators are looking into Sharkey's marriage as part of their efforts to determine what happened to the 26-year-old known for her Instagram presence.

Her husband, Tom Sharkey, told reporter Steve Campion, Alexis was his life partner. He described the marriage as happy and solid. Friends close to her dispute that account.

They told KTRK the marriage was on the rocks and in trouble.

Timeline: What happened before Alexis Sharkey's death
EMBED More News Videos

Alexis Sharkey moved to Houston with her husband earlier in 2020. Now, she's gone, and family and friends are looking for answers. This looks at what happened before her death.


We've learned the couple lived at an apartment complex in Houston's Energy Corridor. Investigators found Sharkey's body about three miles down on a feeder road.

KTRK spoke with three friends close to Sharkey who simply called her "Lex or Lexi." Lauren Breaux, Ally Cale, and Courtney Ehninger said their friend feared for her life and was worried about her safety in the weeks leading up to her disappearance.

WATCH: What happened to Alexis Sharkey?
EMBED More News Videos

What happened to Houston influencer Alexis Sharkey found dead? ABC13 learns to uncover more.



"We don't know what happened. We obviously have had ideas. We believe she was murdered, absolutely," said Breaux. "I'm going to be honest, she confided in me about how worried she was for her safety when we went to Marfa, Texas almost a month ago. We were sitting down at dinner and she lost it. We walked back to our hotel room and she confided in me that night in things. I looked at her [and thought], 'She's petrified. This girl is scared for her life.'"

When asked who Alexis was worried about, they remained silent. The friends did not want to disclose who Alexis feared in her life because they did not want to jeopardize the homicide investigation.

RELATED: Alexis Sharkey's husband says he's receiving death threats
EMBED More News Videos

Tom Sharkey says Alexis wasn't always the happy person she portrayed on social media and revealed the last conversation he had with his wife.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texascrimemurdersocial mediawoman killedinstagramdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Silverado Canyon blaze prompts mandatory evacuations
Map: Mandatory evacuations ordered for OC's Bond Fire
Garcetti urges Angelenos to stay home whenever possible
Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 105 acres
200-acre brush fire in Nuevo prompts evacuations
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives update on possible stay-at-home order
IE megachurch pastor dies days after testing positive for COVID
Show More
Why is Bank of America draining EDD accounts? Questions go unanswered
Anthony Davis finalizing $190 million contract with Lakers
Barr had 'intense' meeting with Trump: Sources
Los Angeles to pay $800 to out-of-work restaurant employees, Garcetti says
LA County seeing 'terrifying increases' in COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News