FriYAY in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

Community members share good news of what's happening in their community and in their lives.
By
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A few community members decided to share some of their good news this week.

A group from Centinela Hospital shared they have vaccinated over 6,000 people at the Centinela Vaccine Clinic.

Maygan Orr, founder of the Mellon Family Generational Wealth Foundation, shared how she helps to increase generational wealth in Black families.

A local based organization, the Glass Slipper Foundation, raised money to put on a Senior Prom for a few students who weren't able to experience it this year due to COVID-19.

