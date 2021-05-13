Frontier Airlines offering $19 fare from Burbank to Vegas to mark arrival at Burbank Airport

Frontier Airlines will start operating at the airport on July 15. The airline focuses on offering the lowest fares.
To celebrate Frontier's arrival to Burbank -- the airline is offering introductory fares starting at 19 dollars for flights to Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.
The airline says customers must make their purchases by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 17 to take advantage of the promo. Also, the promo fares are valid on select days effective July 15, 2021 through Oct. 6, 2021, and the following blackout dates apply: Sept. 1-7, 2021. Round-trip purchase is not required.
You can find more information here: www.news.flyfrontier.com
