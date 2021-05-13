Travel

Frontier Airlines offering $19 fare from Burbank to Vegas to mark arrival at Burbank Airport

EMBED <>More Videos

Frontier Airlines offering $19 fare from Burbank to Vegas

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking for a nonstop flight to Denver, Las Vegas or Phoenix? Hollywood Burbank Airport is welcoming a new airline that will offer flights to those cities -- and the tickets will be easy on your wallet.

Frontier Airlines will start operating at the airport on July 15. The airline focuses on offering the lowest fares.

To celebrate Frontier's arrival to Burbank -- the airline is offering introductory fares starting at 19 dollars for flights to Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The airline says customers must make their purchases by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 17 to take advantage of the promo. Also, the promo fares are valid on select days effective July 15, 2021 through Oct. 6, 2021, and the following blackout dates apply: Sept. 1-7, 2021. Round-trip purchase is not required.

You can find more information here: www.news.flyfrontier.com



MORE | MGM Resorts, Station casinos get OK to open at 100% in Vegas
EMBED More News Videos

MGM Resorts International and a local casino operator joined a growing number of Las Vegas operators with state regulatory approval to open gambling floors at 100% capacity.



MORE | New mom didn't know she was pregnant when she gave birth on flight
EMBED More News Videos

A doctor and a team of neonatal medical professionals were in the right place at the right time - helping a Utah woman deliver her baby onboard an hourslong flight to Hawaii.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelburbanklos angeles countylas vegasnevadaarizonacoloradoairport newsair travelairline industryfrontier airlinesairline
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News