28-year-old fruit vendor in coma after car plows through cart in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A fruit vendor, who is also a mother of four, is in a coma after a driver plowed through her cart in San Bernardino.
Video shows the moment 28-year-old Marlen Benitez was hit by a dark SUV Tuesday afternoon while she was working near the Walmart on Highland Avenue.
Responding officers found her "suffering from significant trauma related to the impact of the vehicle," according to a press release from the San Bernardino Police Department.
A witness says it looked like the driver intentionally hit her cart, a statement that has been supported by police "based on statements obtained and evidence recovered at the scene."
San Bernardino resident Robert Spargo, 42, is believed to be the driver of the SUV. He has since been arrested but police did not offer a possible motive for the incident.
Benitez's family says the tragic incident has hit the family hard and they have set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (909) 384- 5655.
