Fruit vendor out of a coma 1 week after SUV slammed into cart in San Bernardino, family says

The victim, Marlen Benitez, is a mother of four. She was struck by the vehicle while selling fruit outside a Walmart.
A family member told Eyewitness News that Benitez has been able to talk with her parents and sister in her hospital bed.
Caught on camera: Ice cream vendor brutally attacked, robbed in Los Angeles
Meanwhile, the driver accused of hitting her with his SUV, Robert Lee Spargo, has been charged with attempted murder.
Prosecutors with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office said Spargo, 42, of Fontana intentionally hit Benitez, initially leaving her in critical condition.
The fruit cart was completely destroyed and another car was damaged in the collision.
Fruit vendor apparently harassed by couple in Santa Clarita