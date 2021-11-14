fugitive arrest

Suspect wanted for rape and murder in California shot and killed in Phoenix, US Marshals say

The fugitive was wanted in Los Angeles "for a gruesome murder that occurred earlier this month," officials said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect wanted for rape and murder in CA fatally shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- A fugitive sought in California was fatally shot Friday night in an exchange of gunfire with members of U.S. Marshals Service task force, the federal agency said.

The fugitive's identity was not released but the Marshals Service said in a statement that the person killed was sought on a California warrant alleging parole violation in a case involving violent assault and rape and also was wanted in Los Angeles "for a gruesome murder that occurred earlier this month."

The incident closed several roads near Sky Harbor International Airport.

When task force members tried to arrest the suspect, "a handgun was produced, and the suspect fired multiple rounds at law enforcement. Task Force members returned fire, striking the suspect," the Marshals Service statement said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and nobody else was injured, the statement said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonafugitiveu.s. marshalsnationalmost wantedairport newsrapefugitive arrestcrimearrestu.s. & worldman killedcaliforniaairport security
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FUGITIVE ARREST
Mother testifies against own son in Compton murder hearing
TikTok tips help find Compton murder suspect in Mexico
Fugitive extradited from Australia 3 years after Whittier hit-and-run
Fugitive wanted for double murder arrested in Burbank
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News