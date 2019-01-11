Fugitive sex offender, convicted of Illinois home invasion, may be in Riverside County

Agents with the FBI's Los Angeles and Chicago field offices continued their search for a registered sex offender who was convicted in absentia of home-invasion and may be in the Riverside County area. (FBI)

By ABC7.com staff
CHICAGO (KABC) --
Agents with the FBI's Los Angeles and Chicago field offices on Friday continued their search for a registered sex offender who was convicted in absentia of home-invasion and may be in the Riverside County area.

Joseph Kopacz, 54, was convicted Nov. 8 on state charges of committing the home-invasion attack in October 2016 in Cook County, Illinois, the FBI said in a statement.

"Kopacz attempted to sexually assault a victim who had been asleep in the home during the home invasion," said Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the bureau. He fled while on bond during his trial.

After it was determined that the convict had left Illinois, authorities in December charged him with unlawful flight to avoid confinement.

"Kopacz is believed to have been in contact with associates in Riverside County and may be traveling in Southern California," Eimiller said.

He is described as white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and a scar on his lower right arm.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in exchange for information leading to Kopacz's arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the fugitive's whereabouts is urged to FBI's field office in Los Angeles at (310) 477-6565 or Chicago at (312) 421-6700.
