Fugitive suspected of murdering mother of his child in LA is arrested in Mexico, extradited

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the assistance of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the March 16, 2017 shooting death of the 23-year-old mother of his child.
In a joint effort with the FBI, Mexican authorities located and arrested Andres Zambrano, 26, in Colima, Mexico, on Friday. He was extradited back to Los Angeles, where he was booked for an outstanding murder warrant, the LAPD reported.
A little after 7:20 p.m. on March 16, 2017, officers responding to a radio call of a shooting in the 11000 block of Towne Avenue located Emma Rodriguez-Estrada suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Zambrano was accused of shooting and killing Rodriguez-Estrada, the mother of his then 2-year-old child, in front of her home, police said.
Zambrano, now 30, was returned to California on Saturday and turned over to the LAPD, according to the FBI.
