Fugitive suspected of murdering mother of his child in LA is arrested in Mexico, extradited

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the assistance of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the March 16, 2017 shooting death of the 23-year-old mother of his child.

In a joint effort with the FBI, Mexican authorities located and arrested Andres Zambrano, 26, in Colima, Mexico, on Friday. He was extradited back to Los Angeles, where he was booked for an outstanding murder warrant, the LAPD reported.

A little after 7:20 p.m. on March 16, 2017, officers responding to a radio call of a shooting in the 11000 block of Towne Avenue located Emma Rodriguez-Estrada suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Zambrano was accused of shooting and killing Rodriguez-Estrada, the mother of his then 2-year-old child, in front of her home, police said.

Zambrano, now 30, was returned to California on Saturday and turned over to the LAPD, according to the FBI.

A list of the nation's most wanted is available from the FBI here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countymexicocrimelos angeles police departmentarrestfugitivemurderlapdhomicide investigationfbimost wanted
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
1,500-acre wildfire burns out of control near Beaumont
CA breaks multiple COVID records for 2nd consecutive day
Family says they were kicked off flight due to 2-year-old's mask violation
Judge orders OC sheriff to cut jail population by half
San Diego swears in history-making new mayor
Show More
OC's emergency medical system 'is now in crisis,' official says
San Bernardino County set to receive over 15K vaccine doses next week
Late father buys son beer on 21st birthday
LA County implementing surge plans as ICU beds fill up
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
More TOP STORIES News