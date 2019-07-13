2 hospitalized after being deliberately struck by hit-and-run driver in Fullerton, police say

By and ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Two pedestrians were hospitalized after being deliberately struck by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning on a street in Fullerton, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of South Raymond and East Elm avenues, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The victims were transported to UCI Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Their conditions were later upgraded to stable.

A description of the driver's vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Fullerton police at (714) 738-6762.
