Fullerton PD offers new training for active-shooter situations

The Fullerton police department is joining a list of a law enforcement agencies beginning to use new tactics when training for an active shooter situation.The focus of the training centers on identifying if there is a known threat immediately and responding accordingly.During one of the training scenarios, officers respond to a chaotic scene: gunshots can be heard, a fire alarm is going off, people are screaming for help.The officers move quickly toward the danger, then take out the suspect.The training scenario is designed to be disorienting."How many guys are inside, how many suspects, how many people are injured, basically what's going through my head is try to remain calm," said Officer Danielle Patrick.Fullerton police are training each and every one of its officers in new active shooter tactics.Recent events caused the department to look at its methods."What occurred at Parkland, when you look at the Pulse nightclub shooting, there was nothing driving officers at that particular time to an active shooter," said Sgt. Jon Radus.Officers are trained to move immediately to a known threat, but in another scenario, when there's no obvious danger, officers tend to victims until the situation changes. "Our officers are being trained to provide immediate medical care, which could be putting on a tourniquet, putting on dressings, addressing immediate concerns, getting people out," Radus said.Officers also worked with paramedics, escorting them into a dangerous situation to provide medical care faster. The hope is to save as many lives as possible."I feel more confident that if this was to happen tonight, tomorrow, a year from now that we're as prepared as we can be," said Officer Patrick.At the end of the training sessions, more than 140 Fullerton police officers will have been taught the new tactics.