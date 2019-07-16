Fullerton power outage leaves nearly 13,000 without light

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A power outage affected more than 13,000 Southern California Edison customers in Fullerton Monday night.The outage started at about 8:39 p.m., affecting as many as 13,902 customers, according to the utility company.The outage was centered a couple of blocks east from the Fullerton Downtown Plaza.A total of 12,788 customers were without power as of 10:13 p.m. By 3 a.m., crews restored power to a majority of the customers affected.AIR7 HD was overhead as drivers were cautiously navigating intersections, where the traffic lights were out.It was not immediately known what led to the outage.The boundaries of the outage was not clear.