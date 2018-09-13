FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --The Fullerton School District is now involved in the investigation of flutes that were possibly contaminated with bodily fluids by a contracted music instructor.
The district contacted Fullerton police last week after receiving a call from the California Department of Justice. The California DOJ explained that the Fullerton district was included in the multiple school districts impacted in this case.
The California DOJ initially stated that there was no need to collect any flutes used within FSD. However, Fullerton police recently received word requesting students who received flutes at Rolling Hills Elementary School to package the flutes in a paper bag and turn them in to the Fullerton Police Department.
That request came from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is also involved in the investigation.
Fullerton police emphasized that at this point, there is no indication that these flutes were in fact tainted, and that the collection of the flutes is being done out of an abundance of caution.
Three districts in Orange County have schools that are part of the investigation: Newport Mesa Unified School District, Capistrano Unified School District and Fountain Valley School District.
According to a letter sent to parents from the Fountain Valley School District superintendent, an independent contractor provided a music program for fifth-grade classes at Courreges Elementary School in June.
The contractor, who has not been identified, gave students flutes and recorders that may have been contaminated.
The FVSD superintendent asked that any parents who had children in the Flutes Across the World program remove the instruments from their child's possession and place it in a paper bag. All flutes will be part of the investigation.
The Capistrano Unified School District also sent parents a letter about the contractor and requested any of those flutes in a child's possession be confiscated and submitted to the investigation. CUSD is trying to figure out how many schools are affected there.
A parent at Newport Mesa Unified School District said four classrooms at Sonora Elementary School are also impacted.
If you have any information about this case, you're encouraged to contact the California Department of Justice - Office of the Attorney General's San Diego Field Office at (619) 738-9000 or the U.S. Postal Inspector Service at (626) 405-1352. You can also submit anonymous tips by contacting Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1 (855) TIP-OCCS.