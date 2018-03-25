Fullerton student falls from 3rd-floor balcony

A California State University, Fullerton student survived a frightening fall from a third-floor balcony.The unidentified 19-year-old was rushed to a hospital shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in serious but stable condition.It happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Commonwealth Avenue, just one block from campus.Investigators said they do not suspect foul play, but they are looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role.