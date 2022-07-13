localish

Love Sports? Fun Fieldz brings a miniaturized authentic sports field to your backyard!

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Fun Fieldz brings the ball, field, announcers and fun to you!

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa -- Jonathan Retano and Aaron Keller started Fun Fieldz 10 years ago as a way to get kids back outdoors.

The idea is simple, they bring the ball game (field, equipment, and even announcers) to your backyard.

"If you're watching the Phillies, imagine that being shrunk and miniaturized, put it in the truck and deliver it to your house for Wiffle ball", says Retano.

They do all the set-up and take down, from the field posts to the painted lines.

It's not just wiffleball, they also do football, soccer and other backyard activities. "(We have) obstacle courses, giant soccer balls, we have a rubber chicken race" says Keller.

While kids' birthday parties are the most popular, they said they do their fair share of adult events as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Fun Fieldz brings the ball, field, announcers and fun to you!
Demola fuses all types of music to create a unique sound to his music
Every day is Earth Day at J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines
Cousins raise money for a cure with lemonade stand
TOP STORIES
Driver shot, killed after exiting 105 Freeway in Watts, police say
Glass calls for change after attack: 'We're letting our society down'
Man, 69, falls under own moving car at Santa Clarita gas station
Truckers stage convoy protest at port complex over contractor law
Dramatic fire erupts at vacant theater in Hollywood
Video shows officers retreat soon after shooter enters Uvalde school
Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine now open after decade-long closure
Show More
3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' notes
Risk of car battery failure rises as temperatures increase
California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law
Two separate chases speed through West Covina in same night
LA County supervisors approve proposal enabling removal of sheriff
More TOP STORIES News