Funeral date set for slain Long Beach fire captain

EMBED </>More Videos

The Long Beach Convention Center will host a public funeral service for slain Long Beach Fire Department Capt. David Rosa next Tuesday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A public funeral service for slain Long Beach Fire Department Capt. David Rosa will take place next Tuesday at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Thomas Kim, 77, is facing murder charges after he allegedly set off an explosion Monday morning at at a senior housing complex, then opened fire on Rosa.

Two other people suffered injuries, including another firefighter.

Kim could be arraigned as early as Thursday, officials said.

The Long Beach Fire Department has set up a fund for Rosa's family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingarraignmentfuneralfirefighter killedLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News