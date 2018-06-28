Funeral date set for slain Long Beach fire captain

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A public funeral service for slain Long Beach Fire Department Capt. David Rosa will take place next Tuesday at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Thomas Kim, 77, is facing murder charges after he allegedly set off an explosion Monday morning at at a senior housing complex, then opened fire on Rosa.
Two other people suffered injuries, including another firefighter.
Kim could be arraigned as early as Thursday, officials said.
The Long Beach Fire Department has set up a fund for Rosa's family.