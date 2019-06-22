LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Memorial services are planned Monday morning for fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano.
Solano, 50, was off-duty on June 10 when he was shot in the head waiting in line at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra.
Funeral services are set for 9:30 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A.
An event Thursday at Temple City Park raised $28,000 for Solano's family.
Deputy Joseph Solano was a 13-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect, 30-year-old Rhett Nelson of St. George, Utah, is in custody. He appeared in court June 13 to face charges in Solano's murder and another killing hours earlier in downtown L.A.
Funeral services announced for fallen L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News