Funeral services announced for fallen L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Memorial services are planned Monday morning for fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano.Solano, 50, was off-duty on June 10 when he was shot in the head waiting in line at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra.Funeral services are set for 9:30 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A.An event Thursday at Temple City Park raised $28,000 for Solano's family.Deputy Joseph Solano was a 13-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The suspect, 30-year-old Rhett Nelson of St. George, Utah, is in custody. He appeared in court June 13 to face charges in Solano's murder and another killing hours earlier in downtown L.A.