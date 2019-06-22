Funeral services announced for fallen L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Memorial services are planned Monday morning for fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano.

Solano, 50, was off-duty on June 10 when he was shot in the head waiting in line at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra.

Funeral services are set for 9:30 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A.

An event Thursday at Temple City Park raised $28,000 for Solano's family.

Deputy Joseph Solano was a 13-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, 30-year-old Rhett Nelson of St. George, Utah, is in custody. He appeared in court June 13 to face charges in Solano's murder and another killing hours earlier in downtown L.A.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alhambralos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentfatal shootingfuneral
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News