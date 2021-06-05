WATCH TODAY: Funeral services to be held for Aiden Leos, boy killed in road-rage incident in OC

Only family, friends and invited guests will be able to attend the service at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda. Among those expected to be on hand are Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner, District Attorney Todd Spitzer, members of the Yorba Linda City Council and others who have donated to the reward fund for information leading to Aiden's killer.
The reward fund grew to $500,000 on Thursday, according to Spitzer and the website aiden-reward.com, which gives details of the case, a photo of the suspect vehicle and information on how to submit tips.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that supporters make donations to assist the family through a pair of GoFundMe pages.
Aiden was killed May 21 while his mother was driving him to kindergarten. His mother, Joanna Cloonan, was driving a silver Chevrolet Cruze sedan with her son in the right rear passenger booster seat when another driver opened fire between 7:55 and 8:15 a.m. on the northbound 55 Freeway between the 22 Freeway and Chapman Avenue.
The boy was rushed to Children's Hospital of Orange County, where he was pronounced dead.
The California Highway Patrol released the photo of the suspect vehicle, described as a white 2018 or 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportswagen with non-tinted windows and a sunroof.
Investigators have not been able to obtain a license plate from the snapshot. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on the 91 Freeway toward Riverside, said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera.
Officials believe a woman was driving the vehicle and a male passenger was sitting in the front seat.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Highway Patrol at (714) 567-6000. The CHP has also set up the santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov email to receive tips. Anonymous tips may also be phoned in to (800) TELL-CHP.
