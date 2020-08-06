Funeral services to be held for LAPD officer who died from COVID-19 complications

The funeral for 45-year-old Valentin Martinez will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial park in the Hollywood Hills, where his body was escorted last week in a flag-draped casket.
Officer Martinez was a 13-year veteran of the force. He worked patrol with the Mission division in the San Fernando Valley.
He was the Los Angeles Police Department's LAPD's first sworn officer and second employee overall to die from COVID-19. The department has had more than 450 employees test positive for the virus.
The department says he likely contracted the virus while on patrol. He tested positive in May, was hospitalized in June and died on July 24.
Martinez is survived by his domestic partner Megan Flynn, who is pregnant with his twin boys due in November. He is also survived by his mother and his siblings.
Several options are available to support the Martinez family:
GoFundMe
The Val Martinez Memorial Fund
Checks can be mailed to the trust fund managed through the Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union.
Checks are payable to "Blue Ribbon Trust for Valentin Martinez," account number 2080491 S4.50
Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union
P.O. Box 10188
Van Nuys, CA 91410