Furloughed Highland Park man turns passion into new full-time job

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES -- Louis Easton, a Highland Park resident, dubbed himself 'The Plant Mon.' In 2016, Easton started a plant delivery service in Los Angeles called Easton Garden Designs, but his passion for plants started when he was a little kid."Long as I can remember, being like knee high to a grasshopper, my father would take me with him on his job sites which happened to be in the horticulture nursery industry, but on a big corporate level," said Easton.Easton's plant business took off in 2020 after he was furloughed from his office job because of the pandemic."So I had to backpedal and see what else could I do with my time and make use of my time," said Easton. "So I turned to the plants."He started creating his own content on social media, offered plant care tutorials and other tips which helped him start growing a following. Easton said success flows both ways between him and the customers."They feel empowered and you see themselves lighten up. Because I wanted to make sure that they're educated. And I want to make sure that they're going to provide a space for this plant," said Easton.Easton's next goal is to create a program to teach students about plants.