Comedian Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, cancels shows

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, despite having been previously vaccinated for the disease.

In a video posted on his social media accounts, Iglesias said the diagnosis prompted him to cancel his scheduled shows in San Antonio, Texas. The 90-second clip was captioned: "Announcement I didn't want to make on my bday."

"I made sure that I got tested by two different types of tests to confirm that it is in fact COVID, and both came back positive," the comic, who goes by the nickname "Fluffy," said. He described his symptoms as mild, adding that none of them were "debilitating."

"I've been vaccinated," Iglesias said, "and I give credit to that for getting me through this as quickly as it did."

Fans were quick to react with messages of support on social media.

"Thankfully you are vaccinated! So you will be ok!" @MindiSchulman tweeted. "Unfortunately some people don't believe Covid exists! Get well soon!!"

"So, sorry to hear about especially on yr birthday," Vero Summercove commented on Facebook. "That's one gift you want to return to sender. Have a wonderful Birthday and get better soon."
