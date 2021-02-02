GameStop stock saga: OC hospital worker turns stimulus checks into $40,000

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- GameStop turned Wall Street upside down last week and in the process regular people became rich overnight.Arya Hamzelou of Irvine is a VA hospital worker. And his life is now changed."Some instinct told me to get 100 shares in Game stock instead of 50. Days later that's when like the huge increase happened and I'm like 'Whoa' and all of the sudden, I had to have a serious talk with my wife," he said.After a huge surge in the price of GameStop, Hamzelou had turned his family's COVID relief checks from last summer and this winter into $40,000.It wasn't all thanks to the GameStop surge. His portfolio of stocks is fairly diverse.It took time, but the GameStop surge caused a huge boost for his bottom line."What the Wall Street people don't understand is that I'm not some sort of internet troll," Hamzelou said. "I'm not some young guy on the internet throwing money at a random stock. I actually went and studied all these stocks. It was actually pretty hard."But he credits forums on Reddit, where thousands of regular people discuss where to invest their money.The reason why GameStop surged last week? Some Reddit users collectively decided to buy that stock, a stock that hedge funds had bet against.It caused hedge funds to lose billions of dollars.Hamzelou says he was watching TV when one hedge fund manager said something that upset him regarding stimulus checks."It made me really angry at that moment I'm like, 'What is this guy seriously saying this?' The difference for him is literally having a bad year or bad month or maybe not buying a third or fourth house. The difference for me is having nicer diapers for my baby. Having my wife take time off of work to be with the family longer," Hamzelou said.Hamzelou wrote about the entire process from start to finish in a blog post.He wants other people to be able to learn about stocks.At the end of the day, he says he's just trying to do right by his growing family.