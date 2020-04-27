Fountain Valley boy celebrates birthday with a surprise garbage truck parade

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- We've seen some creative birthday surprises during the pandemic, but this one is unique.Little Jackson Crosby from Fountain Valley turned four, and he loves garbage trucks, so local drivers teamed up to make his day special.Eyewitness News photojournalist captured the special celebration in Fountain Valley."As parents you just want to do the best for your children," said Crosby.Debbie Killey with Republic Services, a trash removal company, got to work and facilitated a surprise parade for Jackson with garbage trucks."Every Friday when the trash trucks come by since he was little they've always waved at him, and they always take the time to smile and honk their horn," said Crosby. "He's fascinated by the sound and, I think, just how friendly they've all been."Watch the video above for the sweet story.