GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Monday were battling a massive fire that ripped through a two-story commercial building in the Garden Grove area.The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. on the 7400 block of Chapman Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The blaze created a thick plume of black smoke over the area.Crews were fighting the flames in a defensive mode and they doused the building with water. No injuries were immediately reported.It's unclear how the fire started.