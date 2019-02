Garden Grove foster family receives new car from SoCal Honda Dealers after theft

Updated 17 minutes ago

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Garden Grove foster family received a new vehicle from Southern California Honda Dealers after the family's car, along with a special-needs wheelchair, was stolen.Mark Sanchez and his fiancee have nine children at home - four are foster kids. Monday night, the family was unloading groceries in the driveway when their car was stolen One of Sanchez's sons has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and he requires a 24-hour nurse. Another child has autism.Inside the stolen car -- was prescription medicine and a special wheelchair for the son with cerebral palsy. The couple is heartbroken because they just bought the car a few months ago after saving for a long time.SoCal Honda Dealers received many messages on social media from people sharing the story about the car theft, saying the Sanchez family needs a new car.So on Wednesday, SoCal Honda Dealers surprised Mark and his family with a new Honda CRV.The family has started a GoFundMe page . To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/vk73uk-family-in-need-of-a-little-help