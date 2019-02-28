Garden Grove foster family receives new car from SoCal Honda Dealers after theft

Mark Sanchez and his fiancee have nine children at home - four are foster kids. Monday night, the family was unloading groceries in the driveway when their car was stolen.
MORE: Garden Grove foster family's car, special-needs son's wheelchair stolen
One of Sanchez's sons has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and he requires a 24-hour nurse. Another child has autism.
Inside the stolen car -- was prescription medicine and a special wheelchair for the son with cerebral palsy. The couple is heartbroken because they just bought the car a few months ago after saving for a long time.
SoCal Honda Dealers received many messages on social media from people sharing the story about the car theft, saying the Sanchez family needs a new car.
So on Wednesday, SoCal Honda Dealers surprised Mark and his family with a new Honda CRV.
The family has started a GoFundMe page. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/vk73uk-family-in-need-of-a-little-help.