Garden Grove foster family receives new car from SoCal Honda Dealers after theft

EMBED <>More Videos

Thieves stole a car from a Garden Grove foster family. One son has cerebral palsy, and his special wheelchair was inside the stolen vehicle.

Updated 17 minutes ago
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Garden Grove foster family received a new vehicle from Southern California Honda Dealers after the family's car, along with a special-needs wheelchair, was stolen.

Mark Sanchez and his fiancee have nine children at home - four are foster kids. Monday night, the family was unloading groceries in the driveway when their car was stolen.


MORE: Garden Grove foster family's car, special-needs son's wheelchair stolen

One of Sanchez's sons has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and he requires a 24-hour nurse. Another child has autism.

Inside the stolen car -- was prescription medicine and a special wheelchair for the son with cerebral palsy. The couple is heartbroken because they just bought the car a few months ago after saving for a long time.

SoCal Honda Dealers received many messages on social media from people sharing the story about the car theft, saying the Sanchez family needs a new car.

So on Wednesday, SoCal Honda Dealers surprised Mark and his family with a new Honda CRV.

The family has started a GoFundMe page. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/vk73uk-family-in-need-of-a-little-help.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
garden groveorange countytheftfoster kidsfoster carecerebral palsycarhondastolen car
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Thieves steal car from OC foster family with 9 kids at home
TOP STORIES
Upland mom charged with killing baby daughter, injuring toddler son
Updated 21 minutes ago
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in Willowbrook
Updated 12 minutes ago
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated 24 minutes ago
8 puppies dumped in trash can at San Jacinto shelter
Updated an hour ago
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies finalizing 13-year deal worth $330 million
Updated 19 minutes ago
5 Fwy. crashes prompt closures in Newhall Pass and Pacoima
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Show More
Main track at Santa Anita Park reopens following horse deaths
Updated 28 minutes ago
ABC7 reflects on 50 years of Eyewitness News
Eyewitness This: Fly over LA traffic, sweet military reunion, Lady Gaga addresses Oscars performance
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, Atlanta school warns
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
More TOP STORIES News