9 injured, including 6 children, after illegal fireworks explode in Garden Grove; arrest made

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Nine people were injured, including six children, following an explosion of illegal fireworks in Garden Grove.

The blast was captured on cellphone video, and that footage helped police identify and arrest a suspect - 46-year-old Frank Lazcano Lopez.

The July 4th blast blew out nearby apartment windows and damaged vehicles.

The injured children included an 8-year-old boy who suffered a severe injury to his eye and burns to parts of his body, police said. The child was transported to OC Global Hospital to be treated.

The five other injured kids were treated by medics at the scene for non-lethal injuries.

Police said a total of nine people were injured, and five of those individuals were admitted to the hospital.

Lopez was booked into Orange County Jail, accused of igniting a destructive device causing injury. He's expected to be in court next Monday.



