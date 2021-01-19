Garden Grove police lieutenant honored in procession after death from COVID-19

Lt. John Reynolds, 59, died from complications of the virus Sunday morning. He had been fighting the coronavirus infection since late November.
He had worked for the Garden Grove department for 25 years and before that served as a probation officer for Orange County for nine years.
Dozens of officers as well as community members watched and saluted as as a caravan escorted Reynolds from the hospital to the mortuary.
Reynolds leaves behind his wife Jena, two adult daughters and an 18-month-old son.
RELATED: Garden Grove police lieutenant dies from COVID-19