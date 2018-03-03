Garden Grove police shoot, kill alleged probation violator outside Santa Ana 7-Eleven

Garden Grove police shot and killed a 31-year-old probationer late Friday evening in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, officials said. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Garden Grove police shot and killed a 31-year-old probationer late Friday evening in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, officials said.

According to a news release, Garden Grove Police Department investigators were surveilling the suspect shortly after 11:30 p.m. when they found him in the 1700 block of Dyer Road.

A "no-bail" warrant had been issued for the man, who had allegedly violated the terms of his probation. He was in his vehicle when the investigators contacted him.

"After the initial contact with the subject, an officer-involved shooting occurred," the police statement said, adding that the man was shot multiple times and investigators administered first aid.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

No officers were injured in the confrontation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
