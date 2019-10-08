Garden Grove taco truck robbed at gunpoint amid investigation into series of similar crimes in area

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A taco truck in Garden Grove was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening as police continued to investigate similar crimes that have occurred in the area in the past week, authorities said.Monday's robbery occurred after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Euclid Street and Hazard Avenue, where the robber entered the truck and brandished a semi-automatic handgun, Garden Grove police said in a statement.The gunman demanded money from the employee, who turned over about $250, officials said. The robber then fled scene in a silver Jeep Cherokee.He was described as black, 40-45 years old, 6 feet tall and about 250-300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt and oversized gray shorts.Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Garden Grove Police Department at (714) 741-5704.